Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Insmed stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

