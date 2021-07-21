Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 927.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.78% of Insmed worth $97,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 4,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,991. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

