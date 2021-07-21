Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Insperity worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87. Insiders have sold a total of 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.