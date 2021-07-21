InspireMD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,682 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 24,447% compared to the typical daily volume of 15 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 753.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,097,452 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 14,461,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,347. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.83.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.