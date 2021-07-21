Insula (ISLA) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a market cap of $472,293.71 and $224.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00822265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,123 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.