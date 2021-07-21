INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

