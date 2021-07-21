Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,376,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Intel worth $1,654,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 16,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $24,433,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $193,408,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $77,307,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

