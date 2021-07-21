Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $74,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,647 shares of company stock worth $13,085,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

