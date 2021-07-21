Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($26.59). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,027 ($26.48), with a volume of 509,031 shares traded.

ICP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.67 ($30.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

