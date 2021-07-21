International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

IBM traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. 102,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,365. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.