Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $246.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00317219 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,245,357 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

