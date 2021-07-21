Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $4,308.28 and a 52 week high of $4,308.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,059.70.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

