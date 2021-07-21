Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,514 ($72.04). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,376 ($70.24), with a volume of 597,311 shares.

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.