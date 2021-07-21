Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Intrusion stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

