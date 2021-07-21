Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $3,698,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.26.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $965.98. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

