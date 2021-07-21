Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $970.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $840.00 to $970.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $965.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

