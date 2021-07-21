Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.79.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

