InvestDigital Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,661.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $258,087.57 and $10,661.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,705,936 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.