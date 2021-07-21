Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 274.20 ($3.58). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 2,188,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Insiders have sold a total of 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 over the last three months.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

