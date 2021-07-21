Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (AAL, ARGX, CHPT, CMG, EYPT, FEVR, HTGM, LGRS, LTRN, MITK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of. Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

