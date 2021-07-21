Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (AAL, ARGX, CHPT, CMG, EYPT, FEVR, HTGM, LGRS, LTRN, MITK)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

