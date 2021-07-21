Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (ASML, AVPT, DAI, DWS, FN, FRE, NFLX, NMG, RLGY, SAP)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €650.00 ($764.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). MKM Partners issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

