Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (ASML, AVPT, DAI, DWS, FN, FRE, NFLX, NMG, RLGY, SAP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €650.00 ($764.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). MKM Partners issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

