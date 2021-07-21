Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

7/8/2021 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

6/9/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$33.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,625. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.36.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0147826 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

