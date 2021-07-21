Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 39.60 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,357.80 ($17.74). 4,791,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,406. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £106.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

