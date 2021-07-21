Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/16/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/13/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 39.60 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,357.80 ($17.74). 4,791,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,406. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £106.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.44%.
