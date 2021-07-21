Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.