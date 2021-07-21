Investors Buy High Volume of Shift4 Payments Call Options (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 568% compared to the average daily volume of 812 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,726,089 shares of company stock valued at $159,107,240. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. 5,801,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,241. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

