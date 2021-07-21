Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 351 call options.

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 681,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

