Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 351 call options.
Shares of ULCC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 681,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.