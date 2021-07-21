Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

