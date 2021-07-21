Invitation Homes (INVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.34-1.42 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

