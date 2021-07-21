ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. ION has a market cap of $277,746.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00242636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001536 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,626,389 coins and its circulating supply is 13,726,389 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

