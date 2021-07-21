IOTA Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $36.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00069993 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

