IQ.cash (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $145,522.01

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. IQ.cash has a market cap of $145,522.01 and approximately $31,318.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.