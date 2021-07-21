IQeon (IQN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $605,976.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00005360 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $605,976.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013523 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00787255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

