IRISnet 1-Day Volume Hits $3.12 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $63.84 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00102235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00144858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,636.54 or 0.99365125 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,028,850,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,931,581 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

