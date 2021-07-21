iRobot (IRBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.