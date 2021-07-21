iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. 13,189,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

