iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.50. 16,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.