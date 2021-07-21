iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.99. Approximately 264,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 580,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.