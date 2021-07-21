iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,106,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $913,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,678,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

