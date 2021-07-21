iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

