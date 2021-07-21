iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Lessened by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

