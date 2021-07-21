iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.61% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $844,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

