iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $22,516,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $19,811,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $432.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.55 and a fifty-two week high of $439.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

