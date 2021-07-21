iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.49. 26,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,537. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

