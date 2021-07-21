Italo Price Reaches $0.0013 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $22,636.82 and $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00107136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.25 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.