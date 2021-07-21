ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 36,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,715. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.