J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51.
In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,695,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
