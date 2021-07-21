J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Longer Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,695,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

