JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.