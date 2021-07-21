James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $570.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 83122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.