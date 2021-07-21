Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,844 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

