Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 78,703 Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Linx worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE LINX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Linx S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Linx (NYSE:LINX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Linx had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

